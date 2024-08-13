Russian authorities evacuate residents of Kursk region to TOT of Zaporizhzhia region

Authorities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation have announced plans to evacuate part of the region's population to the occupied territories of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. The refugees from Kursk region are to be settled in sanatoriums and boarding houses on the shores of the Azov Sea.

This was stated by the acting governor of the Kursk region, Aleksey Smirnov, after a conversation with the governor of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the key topics of the conversation was assistance in accommodating IDPs from the border areas. Yevhen Balytskyi proposed to use sanatoriums and boarding houses on the Azov Sea coast, located from Berdiansk to Kyrylivka," said the head of Kursk region.

He added that in the near future "the first routes will be organized to transport people to temporary accommodation centers in Zaporizhzhia region."

As a reminder, it has become known that evacuation of local residents has begun in another district of the Kursk region - Bolshoe Soldatskoe, located near Sudzh

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the RF

On Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until that moment, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as of 12 August, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometres in the Kursk region.

DeepState analysts have updated information on the progress of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region: Ukrainian troops have begun to enter Sudzha and gain a strong foothold in Goncharovka.

