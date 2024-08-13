Evacuation of population is announced in another district of Kursk region of Russia

The evacuation of local residents has begun in the Bolshoe Soldatskoe district of the Kursk region, which is located near Sudzha.

This was announced by the head of the district Vladimir Zaitsev, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, "until today, there was no evacuation in the district". However, from today it has been officially announced.

"Today we are collecting data on who still needs to be evacuated," the district head said and urged local residents to submit applications.

Read more: Operation in Kursk region helps frontline and complicates military logistics of RF - MFA

It should be noted that Bolshoe Soldatskoe district borders on Sudzha district, where hostilities are currently ongoing.

Operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the RF

On Monday, 12 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine was conducting an operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Until that moment, the Ukrainian authorities had kept silent on the breakthrough in Kursk.

During a meeting of the Chief Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian Armed Forces Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that as of 12 August, the Armed Forces controlled about 1,000 square kilometres in the Kursk region.

DeepState analysts have updated information on the progress of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region: Ukrainian troops have begun to enter Sudzha and gain a strong foothold in Goncharovka.

Read more: Situation in Kursk region is under control of Russian Armed Forces - "Akhmat" special forces commander Alaudinov