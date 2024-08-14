AFU General Staff: 106 combat engagements take place in frontline, 37 of them - in Pokrovsk axis

As of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements in the frontline increased to 106. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk axis.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling in the north

The occupier continues to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of the Sumy region. In particular, the areas of Bachivsk, Porozok, Boiaro-Lezhachi, and Prohres came under artillery fire. Hlukhiv came under an air strike.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv axis, Russian terrorists assaulted the positions of our troops three times near Vovchansk, and the battle is currently ongoing. Kozacha Lopan and Lyptsi came under fire from enemy subversive rocket launchers.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk axis four times. In the direction of Lozova, Petropavlivka and Synkivka. Two of the attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces, and two engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske and Terny. In total, there have been nine combat engagements in this axis since the beginning of the day, and the battle in the vicinity of Nevske is still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy is still trying to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversk axis, but is receiving a tough rebuff from Ukrainian units. Thus, near Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Vyimka, the occupiers tried to push our units 17 times, four of these combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk axis, the invaders made four assault attacks near Chasiv Yar and Andriivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk axis increased to fourteen. The enemy, with the support of aviation, is attacking near the settlements of New York, where our defenders repelled three attacks, Zalizne, Pivnichne and Toretsk, where nine attacks have already been repelled and two more clashes are ongoing.

The enemy is attacking Ukrainian defenders intensively in the Pokrovsk axis. Over the course of the day, the aggressor carried out 37 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Zelenyi Pole, Vodiane, Skuchne, Karlivka and Ptyche. Defense forces are blunting the attack and repelled 25 enemy attacks, with twelve battles still ongoing. Vozdvyzhenka and Hrodivka were attacked by GBUs (Guided Bomb Units), and Oleksandropol was hit by free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Kurakhove axis, the enemy attacked our units five times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Kostiantynivka and Krasnohorivka, and the battle near Heorhiivka is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Vremivka axis, our troops repelled two attacks towards Vodiane, and four more attempts to advance to Vuhledar and Vodiane failed.

In the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka, in the Orikhiv axis, the occupiers tried unsuccessfully to advance three times, but received a fierce rebuff. The enemy also used aircraft in Lobkove.

In the Prydniprovske axis, four attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful.