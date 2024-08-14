Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 54 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk sector. 134 combat engagements - in frontline over last day - General Staff

A total of 134 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 12 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and weapons were concentrated, two strikes on control points, and also hit two artillery systems, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and two other important occupation targets.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 81 air strikes, including 116 KABs. In addition, it carried out 4,594 attacks, including 114 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Riasne, Lyptsi, Novi Vyrki, Vorozhba, Bilopillia, Bilovody, Radkivka, Yunakivka, Sumy, Basivka, Mali Prokhody, Novovodiane, Serhiivka, Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Druzhba, Kurdiumivka, Oleksandropil, Hrodivka, Rivne, Novodonetske, Novoukrainka, Vodiane, Bilohirya, Novodanilivka and Mykolaivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, 13 combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Tykhe and Vovchansk.

Four hostile attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Berestove, Kruhliakivka and in the direction of Novooosynove.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector 11 times. He tried to advance near Nevske, Terny, Makiivka and in the Serebryanskyi forest.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times near Bila Hora, Ivanivske and, most actively, in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 19 attacks near Zalizne, New York and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive attacks towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Yelizavetivka, Zelene Pole, Malynivka, Hrodivka, Zhelanne, Skuchne, Kalynove, Ptyche and Karlivka. The highest concentration of hostile attacks was near Hrodivka, and the area around this settlement was bombed by three KABs.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks near Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivsk sector, according to updated information, the enemy made six attacks on our positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar.

In the Orikhivskyi sector, the occupiers tried to drive the Defence Forces units out of their positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne - they conducted two assaults in total.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders attacked our positions 11 times. They received a fierce response, suffered losses and retreated. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles near Mykolaivka.

Situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements. Russian KABs also explode on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are actively inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,240 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised 21 tanks, 17 armoured combat vehicles, 57 artillery systems, five MLRS, an air defence system, 57 operational and tactical UAVs, 61 vehicles and seven units of occupants' special equipment.