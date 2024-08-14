About 10 thousand meter points are de-energized in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson as result of enemy drone attack

The enemy continues to target critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as a result of another drone attack, electrical equipment was damaged and must be replaced. It is impossible to carry out these works in the near future due to the extremely tense security situation.

According to Mrochko, about 10,000 meter points in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson are currently de-energized.

Specialists will start emergency repair work as soon as possible. We will inform you about their completion later.

"We ask for your understanding of this situation. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!" added Mrochko.

