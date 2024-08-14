Critical enterprises have exempted more than 160 thousand employees through Diia - Fedorov

Critical enterprises have already exempted 160+ thousand employees through Diia

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

" Reservation on the Diia portal has been available for a month. Instead of collecting papers and running around offices for weeks, the head of a critical enterprise makes a few clicks on the Diia portal and submits an application for employee exemption. If the answer is yes, the employee's information will be updated in the Reserve+ app," the official said.

The service is now available for critical enterprises, and we will continue to work on expanding the categories, Fedorov said.

