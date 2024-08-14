Explosion occurrs in Odesa - Trukhanov

On the evening of August 14, an explosion occurred in Odesa.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Hennadii Trukhanov, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in the city! Stay in safe places," he wrote.

Earlier Trukhanov warned about the threat of ballistics from Crimea.

After the explosion, the mayor wrote that there was a threat of a second ballistic missile launch.

