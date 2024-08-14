Russian UAV wounds woman in Chervonyi Maiak, Kherson region

On August 14, the occupiers attacked the village of Chervonyi Maiak in the Kherson region with a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A 69-year-old woman was injured. She has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg.

She was hospitalized for medical care.

