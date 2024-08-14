ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6762 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
870 0

Occupiers attack firefighters in Stanislav: Injuring four rescuers. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck again at rescuers in Stanislav who were eliminating the consequences of a previous hostile attack in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, specialists from the local fire brigade were extinguishing a fire caused by Russian shelling when the occupiers struck again.

Окупанти атакували пожежників у Станіславі

A rescue vehicle was damaged as a result of an explosive drop from a UAV.

Read more: Russian troops shell Beryslav in Kherson region: man is injured

Окупанти атакували пожежників у Станіславі

In addition, four firefighters who were outside were injured. They suffered minor injuries: contusions and blast injuries. After receiving medical treatment, the victims refused to be hospitalised.

Read more: Russia attacked Kherson region from drones about 3300 times in month - Prokudin

Окупанти атакували пожежників у Станіславі
Окупанти атакували пожежників у Станіславі
Окупанти атакували пожежників у Станіславі

Author: 

shoot out (13097) rescuers (34) Khersonska region (2061)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 