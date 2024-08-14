Occupiers attack firefighters in Stanislav: Injuring four rescuers. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck again at rescuers in Stanislav who were eliminating the consequences of a previous hostile attack in the Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, specialists from the local fire brigade were extinguishing a fire caused by Russian shelling when the occupiers struck again.

A rescue vehicle was damaged as a result of an explosive drop from a UAV.

Read more: Russian troops shell Beryslav in Kherson region: man is injured

In addition, four firefighters who were outside were injured. They suffered minor injuries: contusions and blast injuries. After receiving medical treatment, the victims refused to be hospitalised.

Read more: Russia attacked Kherson region from drones about 3300 times in month - Prokudin





