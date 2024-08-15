Syrskyi reports at Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff on establishment of military commandant’s office in Suzha, it is headed by Major General Moskalev. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation in the south and east of Ukraine remains difficult but under control.

"The search for and elimination of the enemy in the village of Sudzha and three other settlements in Kursk region has been completed. A military commandant's office has been set up to maintain law and order and meet the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories. Its head, Major General Moskalev, has been appointed," noted Syrskyi.

The Chief of Defence also noted that in some areas, the Ukrainian Defence Forces had advanced by a distance of 500m to 1.5km.

The offensive continues, with 3 enemy counterattacks repelled.

"In total, our troops have advanced 35 kilometres in the Kursk region since the beginning of the conflict. We have taken control of 1,150 square kilometres of territory and 82 settlements. The situation is under control," Syrskyi concluded.

