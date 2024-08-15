Two people are killed and five injured as result of RF air strike on enterprise in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS (updated)

Russians have struck a civilian enterprise in the Kharkiv region with GBUs (Guided Bomb Units), killing and wounding people.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in the Kupiansk district with GBUs at about 3:30 pm. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed," he said in a statement.

Syniehubov also noted that, according to preliminary data, another employee of the enterprise was injured.



Emergency services are working at the site of the hit.

See more: Russians attack residential buildings and infrastructure in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

Updated information on the shelling

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the enemy attacked a company in the village of Prykolotne in Kharkiv region from the air, killing two people and wounding five others.

"On August 15, at about 3:20 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces conducted air strikes on the village of Prykolotne, Kupiansk district. A hit was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise. A fire broke out in a warehouse building with a total area of 800 square meters," the statement said.

It is noted that two men aged 44 and 57 died. Five other people - two women and three men - were injured. The dead and injured are employees of the company.

See more: Russians attack centre of Zolochiv with KABs: 6 people wounded, including 12-year-old child, there is damage. PHOTOS (updated)

In addition, the building of the lyceum was damaged as a result of the shelling.

Today, at 12:30 p.m., the occupiers attacked the center of Zolochiv village in the Bohodukhiv district with two GBUs. As a result of the attack, six people were wounded, including a 12-year-old child.