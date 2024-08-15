Russians attack centre of Zolochiv with KABs: 6 people wounded, including 12-year-old child, there is damage. PHOTOS (updated)

The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Today, the village of Zolochiv came under attack.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at 12:30, the occupiers struck the centre of Zolochiv village, Bohodukhiv district, with two KABs.

Two women aged 43 and 65 and a 35-year-old man were wounded in the shelling.

In addition, dozens of private houses and outbuildings, two cars, power and gas networks were destroyed and damaged.

The premises of a kindergarten, an administrative service centre, a music school and a local newspaper office were also damaged.

Updated information on the shelling

As the RMA later added, according to updated information, a 12-year-old boy, a 57-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were also wounded.

In turn, the National Police reported on the condition of the wounded.

"According to preliminary data, six people were injured. Two women sustained shrapnel and explosive wounds. They were taken to the hospital. Another woman and two men sustained minor injuries and an acute stress reaction. The issue of hospitalization of the 12-year-old boy is being decided," the statement said.