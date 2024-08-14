As result of Russian drone attack on Hospitaller vehicle, medical worker Oleksandra Mulkevych was killed. PHOTO

On Wednesday, 14 August, a Russian drone attack on a Hospitaller vehicle in Kharkiv region killed a medical worker, Oleksandra Mulkevych, call sign Mike.

This was reported on Facebook by the medical volunteer battalion "Hospitallers", Censor.NET reports.

The battalion shared their memories of their fallen colleague.

"We have many things to say about this incredible man, but the words of our Hospitallers speak best. "...I have never met a person who can really do anything! All our mutual acquaintances spoke of her as a "universal fighter" who never refused to help, could do any job, any project, while always creating the most pleasant "atmosphere" that anyone had ever experienced," the statement reads.

The Hospitallers noted that Oleksandra was "an incredible person, a driver, a combat medic, a crew commander and just a conscious citizen of our country. She was always motivating, she was also eager to learn, improve her skills, and develop herself. She always took care of her crew, and not only them."

Yana Zinkevich, the founder of the Hospitallers battalion, also reacted to the death of Oleksandra Mulkevich.

"The crew of three girls had to work the last day of their rotation today and be home with their families tomorrow. Three brave Ukrainian women who chose saving lives as their mission, the most peaceful and dangerous idea, were forced to change their peaceful professions and join the Ukrainian Defence Forces. Another young life of a brave Ukrainian woman has been cut short on the bloody account of the Russians," Zinkevich wrote on Facebook.

The farewell to the doctor will be announced later.

You can help the family of the deceased Heroine by calling: 4441 1111 5615 7160 (Tsapenko Larysa Yuriivna).

According to Zinkevich, the other medical worker who suffered as a result of the hostile attack is in hospital with a moderate injury. The issue of transporting the wounded woman to a Kyiv medical facility is being discussed.

Earlier it was reported that on 14 August, in the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh in Kharkiv region, Russian invaders attacked a vehicle of the Hospitallers medical battalion with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, a medical worker was killed and another was injured.

