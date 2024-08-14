Polish volunteer fighter from Kalinoŭski’s regiment, Przemysław Rasiewicz-Kuczyński, was killed in battles for Ukraine. He was buried on Marsove pole (Field of Mars). PHOTOS

A Polish citizen of Belarusian descent, Przemysław Rasiewicz-Kuczyński, call sign Kordian, was killed while performing a combat mission while defending Ukraine.

This was reported by the Kastus Kalinowski Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

36 years old Przemysław Rasiewicz-Kuczyński, joined the Ukrainian army in September 2022. The man chose the Kalinoŭski regiment because he had Belarusian roots.

The volunteer fighter took part in the battles for Bakhmut, Orikhiv, Kharkiv and Chasiv Yar. He died on 6 August this year while performing a combat mission.

Farewell to Przemysław Raciewicz-Kuczynski

On Tuesday, 13 August, the funeral service for the fallen hero took place in Kyiv at Baikove Cemetery. The family of the deceased from Poland, the honour guard of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Polish diplomats in Ukraine were present, the Polish Press Agency reports.

"There were three flags on the coffin with the soldier's body: Belarusian, Polish and Ukrainian. At the end, the national anthems of Ukraine and Poland were played, as well as the Belarusian patriotic song 'Pahonia'. An honourary salute was fired in honour of the Pole," the journalists report.

On Wednesday, 14 August, the soldier was buried on Marsove pole (Field of Mars) in Lviv - this was his last wish.

Przemysław Rasiewicz-Kuczyński became the first foreign volunteer fighter to be buried on the Marsove pole (Field of Mars) .

More about the fallen hero

Przemysław Rasiewicz-Kuczyński was born in the Polish city of Gdynia. He was actively involved in social activities, volunteering, and organising festivals. Rasiewicz-Kuczyński was also involved in tourism and trekking. During the protests in Belarus, after the election of dictator Alexander Lukashenko, he travelled to the Belarusian city of Hrodna as a volunteer but was forced to leave due to political persecution.

According to the colleagues of the fallen hero, the man spoke Belarusian, was interested in the history and culture of Belarus, and considered it his second homeland.

