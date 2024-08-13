Air Flight Commander, 27-year-old Captain Oleksandr Myhulia, was killed while performing combat mission. PHOTO

On 12 August, a 27-year-old captain Oleksandr Myhulia from the Chernihiv region was killed while performing a combat mission.

The sad news was posted on Facebook by the Mena Municipal Council, Censor.NET reports.

"Tragic news - and the sky cries on a sunny day. On 12 August 2024, the Mena community lost its defender and faithful son. A resident of Mena, Captain Oleksandr Myhulia, an air flight commander, was killed while performing a combat mission," the municipal council said in a statement.

No details of the pilot's death have been released.

What is known about the fallen Hero?

It is known that Oleksandr Myhulia was a graduate of the Kharkiv Air Force University.

In 2019, in an interview with Channel 5, Migula said that he fell in love with the sky because of his grandfather, who was very fond of aviation but was never destined to become a pilot.

"My grandfather was very fond of aviation, but he never had the chance to become a pilot, so I decided to make his dream come true," Oleksandr Migliya said at the time.

See more: Mykola Berezivskyi, commander of motorized infantry battalion, died in Donetsk region while defending Ukraine. PHOTO