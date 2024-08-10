Mykola Berezivskyi, commander of motorized infantry battalion, died in Donetsk region while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Mykola Andriyovych Berezivskyi, a squad commander, vehicle commander of the 1st infantry platoon of the 2nd infantry company of the motorized infantry battalion, junior sergeant, born in 1994, died in Donetsk region, defending our country from the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Uman City Council.

"An active, positive, fair and true patriot of Ukraine, who from the first days of the full-scale invasion took up arms and went to defend us," the statement reads.

