In Kharkiv region, Russian drone kills medical worker from "Hospitallers", another one is injured (updated)

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 14, in the village of Bilyi Kolodiazh in the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders attacked a vehicle of the Hospitallers medical battalion with an FPV drone. The attack killed a medical worker and another one was injured.

This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the police investigation department in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

He said that the explosion of the enemy drone also hit a civilian car traveling in the same direction. There were three people in the vehicle - they were wounded.

Updated information

Later, Olha Fedorova, a spokeswoman for the Hospitallers medical battalion, clarified in a comment to Hromadske that one medical officer of the battalion was killed and the other was wounded.

