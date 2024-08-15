Day in Kharkiv region: in morning, enemy attacked Kozacha Lopan and village of Osynove. Over last day, they shelled settlements in 4 districts. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupants fired at Kupyansk, Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts. In the morning, they attacked Kharkiv district and Kupyansk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleg Syniehubov.

Around 5 am on 15 August, a logistics infrastructure facility was destroyed in the village of Osynove as a result of shelling. At 7.46 a.m., the enemy shelled the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district, setting a private house on fire.

In the evening of 14 August, Russians shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, a 9-storey residential building and a car were burning.

During the day, Bohodukhivskyi district came under enemy attack. A private house and 2 outbuildings burned down as a result of shelling in the village of Vidrodzhenivske.

In the morning, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv region with drones. A 64-year-old civilian man was injured when a drone hit a car in Kupyansk.

In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, a man and a woman, medics from the Hospitallers medical battalion, were killed as a result of an FPV drone attack on their vehicle. Three civilians travelling in another car were also wounded.

