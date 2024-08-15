Russians attack residential buildings and infrastructure in Chernihiv region. PHOTO

Today, on 15 August, the Russian army attacked civilians in Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the explosions damaged residential buildings, outbuildings and civilian infrastructure.

No one was reportedly injured. Police are documenting the consequences of the hostile attack.

