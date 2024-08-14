Occupiers hit Chernihiv region with artillery, house catches fire. PHOTO

Today, on 14 August, the Russian military shelled the Semenivska community in Chernihiv region with artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Semenivska TC (territorial community). Artillery fire. A residential building is on fire," he wrote.

As a reminder, on the night of 14 August, Russians attacked Chernihiv region with "shaheds". An infrastructure facility in the Nizhyn district was hit.