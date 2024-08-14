ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10606 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 168 1

Occupiers hit Chernihiv region with artillery, house catches fire. PHOTO

Today, on 14 August, the Russian military shelled the Semenivska community in Chernihiv region with artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

"Semenivska TC (territorial community). Artillery fire. A residential building is on fire," he wrote.

Обстріл Чернігівщини 14 серпня

Read more: At night, Russia attacked power facilities in Chernihiv region with drones - "Ukrenergo"

As a reminder, on the night of 14 August, Russians attacked Chernihiv region with "shaheds". An infrastructure facility in the Nizhyn district was hit.

Author: 

shoot out (13068) Chernihiv region (308)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 