At night, Russia attacked power facilities in Chernihiv region with drones - "Ukrenergo"

On the night of 13 August, Russian occupation forces attacked power facilities in Chernihiv region with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

"At night, Russian UAVs attacked power facilities in the northern region. Industrial and household consumers in certain districts of Chernihiv region were cut off from electricity supply," the statement said.

As of the morning, all consumers have been supplied with electricity. Emergency repair works are underway.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of 13 August, Russian drones attacked the infrastructure of Bakhmach, Chernihiv region.

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure, causing a fire.

