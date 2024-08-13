Consequences of Russian UAV attack in Chernihiv region: fire broke out. PHOTOS
At night, the Russian invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of Chernihiv region with drones.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
"The hit damaged buildings for various purposes and started a fire. Four units of equipment and 25 rescuers were involved in eliminating the consequences of the strike," the statement said.
Earlier it was reported that on the night of 13 August, Russian drones attacked the infrastructure of Bakhmach, Chernihiv region.
