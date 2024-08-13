Day in Kharkiv region: in morning, occupiers shelled Zolochiv with multiple rocket launchers. Bohodukhiv was hit by Korean ballistic missile, seven people were injured, including children. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, 7 people, including four children, were injured as a result of a series of Russian shelling over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military District Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

On the morning of Tuesday, 13 August, Russians shelled Zolochiv with multiple rocket launchers. The shelling damaged windows, building facades and power lines.

Yesterday, on 12 August, at 19:26, coniferous litter was burning in the town of Bohodukhiv, outside the Hutianske forestry, as a result of shelling.

At 18:41 in the town of Bohodukhiv, grass was burning in an open area as a result of shelling. The windows and roofs of 23 private houses were damaged. A 75-year-old woman was injured, and 4 children aged from several months to 11 years were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

At 18:41 in Moskalenky village of Bohodukhiv community, a destroyed outbuilding and a fence were burning as a result of shelling.

At 18:30 in Zabrody village, Bohodukhiv district, a woman of 49 years old was injured as a result of a rocket attack.

At 16:55, grass was burning in the village of Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district, as a result of shelling.

At 14:16 in the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Izium district, coniferous litter was burning as a result of shelling.

At 11:20 a.m., a 72-year-old man was wounded in Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, as a result of an FPV drone strike.

