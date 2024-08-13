Occupants shelled settlements in Zaporizhzhia region almost 400 times, Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts in Dnipropetrovsk region were shelled once again. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers fired 386 times at 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region was under enemy attack from evening until morning.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Russian invaders conducted an air strike on Malynivka, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia military area. In addition, during the day:

247 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne;

fired 12 times from MLRS at Robotyne and Orikhove;

conducted 126 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Malynivka and Levadne.

"We received seven reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured," added Fedorov.

Since the evening, the enemy has not stopped shelling Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, said the head of the military administration Serhiy Lysak.

"The aggressor used kamikaze drones, heavy artillery and 'Grad' multiple rocket launchers. They shelled Nikopol, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska and Pokrovsk communities. Five private houses, three outbuildings, a garage, a car, and a power line were damaged," the statement said.

The Russian army also attacked Kryvyi Rih with a drone.

"There were no fatalities or injuries everywhere," Lysak added.

