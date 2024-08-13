Day in Donetsk Region: 4 people dead, 4 wounded. Occupiers struck region six times

During the day, the Russian occupiers shelled Donetsk region 6 times, as a result of which 4 people died and 4 were wounded.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, informs Censor.NET.

Volnovakha Region

A house in Bohoiavlenka of the Vuhledar community was destroyed, 6 houses and 2 social institutions were damaged.

Pokrovsk Region

2 people died, 1 was injured in the Ukrainian village of Selydivska hromada. The Russians also shelled Kurakhove, the outskirts of Ocheretyne, Marinka and Hrodivka communities.

Kramatorsk Region

3 houses were destroyed and 4 were damaged in Torsk, Limansk community. In Kostyantynivka, 1 person died and 1 was injured, a house was destroyed, 5 buildings, an industrial building, a car and 2 power lines were damaged; 4 houses in Mykolaivka were also damaged in the community.

Bakhmut Region

In Toretsk, 1 person died and 2 were injured, a house was damaged. 6 private houses, a multi-storey building and a non-residential building were damaged in the Chasovoyarsk community. 3 houses were damaged in Siversk.

The Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 6 times in one day. 1,839 people, including 126 children, were evacuated from the front line.

According to the RMA, on August 12, the Russians killed 4 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Ukrainska, 1 in Toretsk and Kostiantynivka.

Another 4 people in the region were injured during the day.

