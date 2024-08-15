Damage to Ukraine’s environment due to Russian aggression exceeds $60 billion

Russian aggression has caused damage to the Ukrainian environment worth more than UAH 60 billion.

This was stated by the Minister of Environmental Protection Ruslan Strilets, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today we already have more than 5,500 such cases of crimes against the Ukrainian environment by the enemy. Total losses already exceed 60 billion US dollars, and this figure, unfortunately, is only growing," he said.

According to the minister, the consequences of environmental crimes extend to other countries, including Moldova and Romania. He recalled the case of a large-scale fire in one of the ports in the Odesa region, the smoke from which polluted the air in Moldova.

"This is a cross-border impact, and it is a completely different responsibility. Taking into account such losses, I think that not only Ukraine will be entitled to compensation as a result of armed aggression in the future," added Strilets.

