Budanov announced principles by which negotiations on release of prisoners will be conducted. VIDEO

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov announced the principles on which negotiations for the release of prisoners will be conducted.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Ukraine is primarily demanding the return of seriously ill and severely wounded people, as well as women. Preference will be given to those who have been in captivity for the longest time.

"We will also make every effort to return civilian prisoners," said Budanov, "including those who have been held captive since 2014. Special attention will be paid to the defenders of Mariupol and, in particular, those who defended Azovstal. We will also not forget about the Crimean Tatars."

A Public Council will also be established at the Coordination Headquarters, and the negotiating team will be expanded.

