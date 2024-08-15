We are thinking about how to exchange Ukrainians for 102 Russian soldiers captured by SSU after fierce fighting - Maliuk

SSU employees, together with other defense forces, are actively working to replenish the exchange fund by capturing Russian military personnel on the battlefield.

This was stated by the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk, Censor.NET reports.

"SSU officers are successfully working to replenish our exchange fund as much as possible. We conducted a scrupulous operation that resulted in 102 Russians being captured. In the future, we are already thinking about how to make the most of this to bring our defenders home," Maliuk said.

Currently, military counterintelligence and SSU investigators are working with the captured Russians. In particular, to document war crimes committed by them.

After the prisoners provide exhaustive testimony and all the procedures provided for by law are carried out, Ukraine will be able to negotiate their exchange with Russia.

Read more: SSU special forces capture 102 Russian soldiers in Kursk region - source. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top-priority task set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And this is a significant part of our functionality," Maliuk said.

According to him, the negotiation group that has been preparing exchanges on behalf of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War is now expanding. In particular, it will include representatives of the SSU, the MIA, the AFU, the DIU, the FIS and the Ombudsman.

Watch more: Russian radar system "Kasta" is destroyed in Zaporizhzhia region - SBU CI. VIDEO