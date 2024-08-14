Russian radar system "Kasta" is destroyed in Zaporizhzhia region - SBU CI. VIDEO

The SSU CI in cooperation with the Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Kasta radar system in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the soldiers detected and adjusted fire on the enemy's 39N6 Kasta-2E2 long-range radar system. Its cost, depending on the configuration, starts at $60 million.

"In fact, this radar station was the "eyes" of the Russian air defense system that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the rear, carefully disguised it and often redeployed it. However, military counterintelligence officers from the SSU's 13th Main Directorate hunt for such rare targets. So this time we were able to track down the radar system and direct fire at it for destruction," the statement said.

The SSU also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the SSU has already destroyed 166 Russian air defence systems and 446 electronic warfare, electronic and radio intelligence systems on the front line.

