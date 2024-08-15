SSU special forces capture 102 Russian soldiers in Kursk region - source. VIDEO&PHOTOS

SSU special forces captured 102 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

The special operation was carried out by soldiers of special division "A" of the SSU, which is the most massive capture of the enemy at one time.

The soldiers captured and cleared the branched, concreted and well-fortified company stronghold from all sides. It had underground communications and staff quarters. There was also a dining room, armory and even a bathhouse.

The occupiers were not going to surrender, they had enough provisions and ammunition.

The prisoners are soldiers of the 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the "Akhmat" unit.

Watch more: Border guards send occupant into "eternal flight" with drop from attack UAV. VIDEO





