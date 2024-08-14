Border guards send occupant into "eternal flight" with drop from attack UAV. VIDEO
The soldiers of the Phoenix RUBpAK (company of strike unmanned aerial system) destroyed an enemy hideout with a drop from a heavy bomber "Vampire", and with it one of the invaders was blown into the air.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
