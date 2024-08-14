ENG
Border guards send occupant into "eternal flight" with drop from attack UAV. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Phoenix RUBpAK (company of strike unmanned aerial system) destroyed an enemy hideout with a drop from a heavy bomber "Vampire", and with it one of the invaders was blown into the air. 

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

