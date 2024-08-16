Medical cannabis is legalised in Ukraine: law has entered into force

On 16 August, the law on the legalisation of medical cannabis comes into force in Ukraine. The law was adopted to regulate the circulation of cannabis in medical, industrial and scientific activities.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the Ministry of Health.

"On 16 August, a law regulating the circulation of cannabis plants for medical, industrial, scientific and technical purposes comes into force," the statement said.

From now on, Ukraine will allow the circulation of cannabis for medical purposes. This means that doctors will be able to issue electronic prescriptions for medicines containing cannabis to relieve patients' pain or treat diseases associated with nervous system disorders.

At the same time, the law does not provide for the cultivation and distribution of marijuana for recreational purposes - it will still be prohibited. And cannabis trafficking will be controlled.

Read more: Rada adopted draft law on medical cannabis

The production of cannabis products will be controlled at all stages - from cultivation to distribution of finished medicines. According to the draft law, only companies that have obtained a licence and a certificate confirming the proper quality of the product at all stages of production will be able to manufacture such medicines. At the same time, such production facilities will be obliged to conduct round-the-clock video surveillance and provide access to the records to the National Police. The draft law also stipulates that each medical cannabis plant will have an individual code that will help law enforcement and producers track all plants.

As a reminder, on 15 February 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the regulation of medical cannabis circulation