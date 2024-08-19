Denmark is preparing new $116 million aid package to Ukraine

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new aid package in the amount of about 783 million Danish kroner (116 million US dollars).

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Danish government.

The funds will be directed to the purchase of military equipment through the Ukrainian defense industry and international partners.

"Putin continues his brutal and bloody attacks on Ukrainians. It is very important that Denmark continues to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

According to the minister, the 20th package of military support was compiled based on the wishes and needs of Ukraine and will be useful both in the short term and in the coming years.

The new aid package will increase the industrial pool by 300 million kroner in 2024, which will allow strengthening the Ukrainian defense industry. Also, 112 million crowns will be additionally allocated to finance purchases through Ukrainian defense enterprises.