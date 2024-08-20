Over third of combat engagements in last day took place in Pokrovsk sector. Fighting in Kharkiv region took place near Lyptsi and Vovchansk - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Over the last day, 158 combat engagements were registered. The enemy continued offensive and assault operations in ten sectors.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 78 air strikes, including 103 KABs. In addition, it carried out 4,624 attacks, including 141 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,448 kamikaze drones.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Porozok, Khotin, Obukhivka, Lyptsi, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Kopanky, Serhiivka, Kurdiumivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka, Dachne, Oleksandropil, Makarivka, Shakhtarske, Temyrivka, Huliaipole, Pyatykhatky, Novodanylivka and Olhivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive and assault operations, with a total of five combat engagements initiated by them. Fighting took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements reached fourteen over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhliakivka, Synkivka, Andriivka and towards Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Novosadove, Makiivka, Nevske, Novoserhiivka, Novoyehorivka and Torske.

In the Siversky sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks near Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops negated seven enemy attempts to break through our defences in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

Twenty-four times the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk sector. He acted in the areas of Pivnichne, New York, Nelipivka, Zalizne and, most actively, near Toretsk. It also carried out five attacks with nine guided aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 63 attacks. Most of them took place in the areas of Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Vozdvyzhenka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Nevelske and Kostiantynivka, where the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defensive lines 11 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made five attempts to seize our positions near Vodiane and Vuhledar in Donetsk region. He also attacked from the direction of Volodymyrivka and Solodke.

Situation in the South and North

Occupants did not conduct any offensive actions in the Orikhivske and Huliaipillia directions yesterday.

In the Kherson region, in the Prydniprovsky sector, one attack on Ukrainian positions was repelled.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence and conducts reconnaissance activities.

Our soldiers continue to actively deplete the enemy's combat potential, including during the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Strikes on the enemy

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, one on a command post, one on an air defence system, two on artillery systems and four on other important targets of the Russian occupiers.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,330 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised five tanks, 26 armoured combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, one MLRS, an air defence system, 55 tactical UAVs, a missile, 95 vehicles and 22 pieces of occupiers' special equipment.