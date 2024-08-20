Paratroopers of 80th Brigade fighting in Kursk region ask for help in fundraising for car for unit

The paratroopers of the 80th Brigade, who are currently performing missions in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, ask Censor.NET readers to help in fundraising for a car.

This was reported by Censor.NET Editor-in-Chief-Yurii Butusov.

"Dear friends, I have been approached by soldiers of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, who are currently liberating Kursk region from Putinism and are carrying out very important and risky missions. The soldiers' vehicle is damaged, and the missions are coming every day, and the vehicle is responsible for all logistics and evacuation. Please help with the fundraising for the real heroes," Butusov wrote.

Fundraising for transportation for scouts and fpv drone pilots:

We are grateful for every hryvnia

Goal: 250 000.00 ₴

Link to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3gACs9KuFc

Jar card number

5375 4112 1915 7109