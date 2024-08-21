Ministry of Defense updates composition of Public Anti-Corruption Council

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues to actively work on the re-election of the Public Anti-Corruption Council, which is a key advisory and consultative body under the Ministry of Defense.

Thus, in July 2024, the Regulation on the Public Anti-Corruption Council was amended, in particular, the qualification requirements for candidates to participate in the competition were clarified. These amendments were approved by the Order of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine No. 465/nm dated July 11, 2024.

Last week, on August 16, 2024, the Ministry of Defense approved the composition of the commission that will ensure the competition for the formation of a new Public Anti-Corruption Council.

As noted, this decision emphasizes the constant attention of the Ministry's leadership to improving the process of forming advisory bodies. Taking into account the previous experience of electing the council by means of online rating voting via SMS, which caused numerous complaints due to possible manipulation of votes, the Ministry of Defense is implementing modern measures to increase the transparency of this process. In particular, technical measures are currently being taken to use the capabilities of the State-owned commercial enterprise Diia for electronic voter identification, which will eliminate external influence on the voting results.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine remains committed to the principles of transparency and integrity in all its procedures and continues to work on improving the anti-corruption control system," the ministry added.

