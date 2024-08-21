Electricity will not be cut off tomorrow - Ukrenergo

On August 22, no power outages are expected. In case of any changes in the situation, further information on restrictive measures will be provided.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"Please use electricity sparingly. Do not switch on powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m.," Ukrenergo urged.

As a reminder, on August 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., one queue of power outages will be in effect. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., regional power distribution companies will apply two queues of power outages simultaneously.

Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that power outages could be avoided starting next week.

As reported, power outages have not been applied since July 30 until August 18.

At the same time, the heat wave led to a significant increase in electricity consumption, which resulted in the resumption of power outages in the evening of August 19.

As a reminder, until August 18, power outages had not been applied since July 30.

However, on August 15, power engineers already recorded an increase in electricity consumption in Ukraine due to the heat wave in the southern and western regions.

In early August, it was reported that electricity consumption had stabilized at the same level, taking into account the withdrawal of a number of power units from repairs, which allows us to avoid the use of power outage schedules for the time being.

Before that, Ukrenergo said that in August, September and October, power cuts were likely to occur in the evening. To help avoid them, it is worth using powerful electrical appliances during the day.