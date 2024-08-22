Russian army does not have potential for quick and powerful response to operation of AFU in Kursk region - Pavel

With the operation in the Kursk region, Ukraine probably wanted to show the population of the Russian Federation that Putin is not all-powerful.

The president of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said this in an interview with Novinky, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the Armed Forces advanced to a depth of almost 40 km and took control of a number of villages.

"Of course, this cannot be compared with twenty percent of the territory of Ukraine, which is occupied by the Russian Federation, but it is at least a big blow to the prestige of Russia and its armed forces. Perhaps the secondary goal was to make it clear to the Russian population that the Russian military and President Putin not omnipotent," the Czech leader explained.

Pavel noted that the reaction of the Russian Federation was much weaker than anyone could have imagined.

"This shows that the Russian army does not have the capacity to react quickly and powerfully. ... In the past, the Russians have established a number of red lines. If we look at the beginning of the aggression against Ukraine in February 2022, President Putin said that any help to Ukraine in any form will be considered a war against Russia and Russia will respond. Nothing like that happened," the Czech president added.

