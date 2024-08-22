ENG
Putin accuses AFU of attempting to attack Kursk NPP. VIDEO

Путін про атаку Курської АЕС

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has accused the Ukrainian military of attempting to strike the Kursk nuclear power plant on the night of August 22.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to RIA Novosti, he said this at a meeting with the governors of the Russian regions that is bordered by Ukraine.

"The enemy tried to strike the Kursk NPP at night," Putin said.

The aggressor also added that the IAEA had been informed of Ukraine's attempts to strike the Kursk NPP and promised to send experts.

Read more: All available nuclear power units will operate in winter - Halushchenko

As a reminder, today Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, announced that he plans to visit Kursk NPP.

