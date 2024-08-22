IAEA Head Grossi plans to visit Kursk NPP and Kyiv

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, plans to visit the Kursk NPP and Kyiv.

He said that he plans to visit the Kursk NPP in the coming days, and then travel to Kyiv, where he will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Grossi noted that the IAEA is concerned about the fighting near the Russian nuclear power plant because the old Soviet reactors do not have a protective dome.

"They don't have a protective dome around them, just a regular roof, which means that the reactor core is quite exposed. And when you add the fact that you have advancing troops, objectively speaking, within artillery range, then of course that is a huge concern for me and the agency," he explained.

At the same time, the IAEA chief said that the inspectors have no convincing evidence of who exactly is behind the drone attacks on ZNPP

"If we had conclusive evidence pointing to a source, we would say so. Whoever is behind this must stop: a nuclear power plant should never be a military target," he added.

