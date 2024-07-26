All available nuclear power units will operate in winter - Halushchenko

All available nine power units will operate in Ukraine in winter.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, as quoted by the agency, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, the repair campaign at nuclear power units has clear deadlines. In addition, they are being reduced, which has a positive impact on the power system.

"We are working to ensure that all 9 units in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine are online during the winter. It will happen because all previous winters have been like this," said Halushchenko.

The official added that even without Zaporizhzhya NPP in the system, nuclear power currently generates more than half of all electricity in Ukraine.

As a reminder, on July 26, Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that the situation with electricity supply in Ukraine had improved and there were reasons to expect that the most difficult period of the summer was over.

