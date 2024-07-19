Halushchenko: Repair terms at NPPs are being reduced as much as possible

Power engineers are trying to minimize the repair time for nuclear power units wherever possible.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this during an hour of questions to the government in parliament, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

According to Halushchenko, the repair campaign at nuclear generation is planned so that NPPs in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine will operate all units during the autumn and winter period.

"Today, given the difficult situation that exists due to the constant shelling and abnormal weather conditions, we are trying to shorten the timeframe as much as possible to reload fuel and put the units into operation as soon as possible, where possible, and most importantly, without threatening nuclear and radiation safety," the minister said.

The official noted that the launch of an additional power unit at one of the nuclear power plants significantly changes the situation in the power system, as most units have a capacity of 1 GW. In addition, Halushchenko added that the power industry is doing everything possible to restore generating capacity before the start of the heating season.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced that the situation in the energy sector would improve in the twentieth of July. One of the reasons is the completion of repairs at some generation facilities, which will increase the capacity of the power system.

