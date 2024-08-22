ENG
Russians are exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied territories to Iran - National Resistance Center

Russians are exporting Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories to Iran.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the occupiers have established a new logistics route for the export of Ukrainian grain. In particular, agricultural products are transported by train from the Luhansk region to the Caspian Sea and then to Iran.

"At the same time, the Kremlin is dissatisfied with the yielding capacity decrease in the TOT of the Kherson region, although the reason is the Kremlin's destruction of the region's irrigation system as a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam," the CNS added.

