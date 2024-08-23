Zelenskyy on assistance from partners: There are packages announced but not supplied to Ukraine

Currently, there are military aid packages that have been announced by partners but have not yet been supplied to Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

The head of state said that on Friday, August 23, he held a series of meetings with international officials on defense support and communication with partners.

Zelenskyy emphasized that timely supply of aid is now key.

"There are packages announced, voted for, but not delivered to Ukraine. And the frontline is fighting with shells and equipment, not with words like "tomorrow" or "soon," the president said.

He added that Ukraine is currently doing everything necessary to speed up the supply of military aid to the Armed Forces.

Read more: MoD has launched platform for suppliers of equipment for AFU (updated)