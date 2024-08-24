Ukraine wants to force Putin to end war diplomatically, but is ready to do it by force - Zelenskyy

Ukraine wants to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war through diplomacy.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing on the occasion of Independence Day, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, if this is not done diplomatically, Ukrainian soldiers will be ready to fairly oust the enemy from the territory of our country.

