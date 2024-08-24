Ukraine wants to force Putin to end war diplomatically, but is ready to do it by force - Zelenskyy
Ukraine wants to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war through diplomacy.
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing on the occasion of Independence Day, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, if this is not done diplomatically, Ukrainian soldiers will be ready to fairly oust the enemy from the territory of our country.
We will do everything to force Putin to end this war diplomatically, so that there are fewer losses, primarily of people and time. But if we fail, if our partners "crumble" and do not stand firm against Putin's aggression, we will do everything to ensure that our army is ready to fairly push Putin out of our country," the President stressed.
