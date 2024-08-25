Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 607,680 people (+1,190 per day), 8,547 tanks, 17,396 artillery systems, 16,631 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 607,680 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.08.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 607,680 (+1,190) people,

tanks ‒ 8547 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16631 (+11) units,

artillery systems – 17396 (+47) units,

MLRS – 1171 (+2) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 936 (+1) units,

aircraft – 367 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 14095 (+31),

cruise missiles ‒ 2444 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23,475 (+92) units,

special equipment ‒ 2928 (+17)

