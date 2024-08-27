Zelenskyy on Vatican’s statement on ban of UOC-MP: Influence of Russian information

The negative reaction of the Vatican to the Ukrainian law banning the activities of religious organisations associated with the Russian Federation in Ukraine indicates the need to strengthen Ukraine's work in the global information space abroad.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Influence. There is influence abroad, in Europe, on various religious institutions... It is important not to lose touch with the Vatican, Italy, or the information space of the whole of Europe and the United States," Zelenskyy said, commenting on the Vatican's position and answering the question of whether international partners understand that it is not about the church as such, but about the zone of influence of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stressed that the entire team of the President of Ukraine had met at various levels in the Vatican. "It's very difficult (to explain the position of the Russian Orthodox Church's hostile influence - ed.) This does not concern the Vatican, but in principle: as soon as you pause in information work, in the information struggle for a truthful information space... everything is filled with Russian information. They work like clockwork," the Head of State said.

"They have established institutions, a lot of money, many people everywhere - from business to politics and religion. Therefore, you just have to work every day. And today there is one statement (from the Vatican - ed.), and tomorrow, if you work hard, there may be another statement. The Church is working hard abroad," Zelenskyy explained.