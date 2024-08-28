Soldiers of 28th SMB down enemy Su-25 attack aircraft in Kramatorsk sector - OSGT "Khortytsia". VIDEO
The soldiers of the 28th Brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign hit a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of OSGT Khortytsia.
"The anti-aircraft gunners of the 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign downed another Su-25 with an accurate shot from an anti-aircraft gun. In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was trying to shell the positions of the Defence Forces," the statement said.
Telegram channels spread a video that allegedly captures the moment of hitting an enemy aircraft.
