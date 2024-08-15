Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashes in Irkutsk region of RF

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported that a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region during a scheduled flight.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"The crew ejected. The plane crashed in a deserted area. There is no damage on the ground," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The cause of the bomber crash, according to preliminary data, was a technical malfunction.

For reference

The Tu-22M3 is a long-range supersonic bomber, part of the Russian Aerospace Forces' long-range aviation. Long-range aircraft are the air component of Russia's nuclear triad, but they can also strike with conventional missile and bomb weapons, including cruise missiles. They are used by the enemy to strike Ukraine with cruise missiles.