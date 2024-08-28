Enemy concentrated its efforts near Novohrodivka in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

During the past day, August 27, 2024, 184 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The hottest situation was in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also active in the Kupiansk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove directions.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the Russian aggressor struck the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with 12 missiles and 86 airstrikes, dropping 110 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,300 attacks, 120 of them from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Esman, Vorozhba, Vilna Sloboda, Atynske, Horile, Bezsalivka, Hlukhivka, Mykhailivske, Uhroiidy, Shalyhine, Yampil, Yastrubyne, Iskrikivshchyna, Bilopillia, Bachivsk, Budivelne of the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Zybyne, Senkove, Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, Petropavlivka, Synkivka of the Kharkiv region; Mayorsk, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Hrodivka, Selidove, Vodyane, Shakhtarske, Vuhledar of the Donetsk region; Sadove, Tiahynka, Kherson region.

Strikes at the enemy

Вчора авіація та ракетні війська і артилерія Сил оборони завдали п’ять ударів по районах зосередження особового складу та ОВТ противника. Крім цього, уразили артилерійську систему, наземну станцію управління БпЛА та ще один важливий об’єкт.

Нагадується, що загалом, втрати російських загарбників минулої доби становили 1090 осіб. Також українські воїни знешкодили п'ять танків, 14 бойових броньованих машин, 27 артилерійських систем, одну РСЗВ, один засіб ППО, один літак, 94 БпЛА оперативно-тактичного рівня, шість крилатих ракет, 41 автомобіль та шість одиниць спеціальної техніки окупантів.

Обстановка на Харківщині

Генштаб інформує, що на Харківському напрямку відбулося дев’ять боєзіткнень поблизу Глибокого, Стариці, Вовчанська та Липців.

На Куп’янському напрямку точилося 25 боїв. Сили оборони відбивали штурмові дії противника неподалік Синьківки, Степової Новоселівки, Колісниківки та Стельмахівки.

Обстановка на Сході

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times near Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, and Terny.

In the Siversk direction, the Russians advanced four times near Verkhnokamyanske, Vyiimka, and Ivano-Daryivka.

It is also noted that 17 combat clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults by Russian invaders near Hryhorivka, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, and Ivanivske.

In particular, 23 battles were fought in the Toretsk direction near Nelipivka, Toretsk, and New York.

"In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 55 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Novogrodivka, Mykhailivka, Hrodivka, Myronivka, and Selidove. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Novohrodivka," the message says.

In the Kurakhivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 22 enemy attacks near Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Staromykhailivka, and Kostiantynivka.

The situation in the South

In the direction of Vremivka, the Russian invaders advanced seven times in the direction of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechistivka, and Rozdolne. They had no success.

Four skirmishes took place in the Orihiv direction near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the Huliaypillia direction has not changed much.

The situation in the North

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out mortar and artillery attacks on populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.